e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 24.21 ($0.32). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.55 ($0.32), with a volume of 137,013 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

e-Therapeutics plc operates as a drug discovery company in the United Kingdom. The company's Network-Driven Drug Discovery platform perform in silico phenotypic screens to generate sets of small molecules that are enriched in active compounds ensuring high in vitro hit rates in complex phenotypic screens; and Genome-Associated Interaction Networks platform to analyze genome-wide association study data, which identifies disease variants at the genome level to identify potential intervention strategies, therapies, and diagnostics, as well as developing RNAi platform to modulate any gene to harness novel targets identified computationally.

