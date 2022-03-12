e-therapeutics (LON:ETX) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $35.14

Shares of e-therapeutics plc (LON:ETX – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 35.14 ($0.46) and traded as low as GBX 24.21 ($0.32). e-therapeutics shares last traded at GBX 24.55 ($0.32), with a volume of 137,013 shares traded.
The firm has a market capitalization of £126.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 35.14. The company has a quick ratio of 37.41, a current ratio of 39.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
About e-therapeutics (LON:ETX)
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for e-therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e-therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.