Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC) Short Interest Up 300.0% in February

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EIC traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $16.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,927. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.48. Eagle Point Income has a 12 month low of $14.95 and a 12 month high of $19.53.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Point Income by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 19,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter.

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

