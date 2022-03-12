EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its holdings in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $3,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 21.7% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 7.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.2% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of EGP opened at $187.03 on Friday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.46 and a twelve month high of $229.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $198.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

EGP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.44.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an internally-managed equity real estate investment trust. The firm is engaged in the development, acquisition, and operation of industrial properties in the United States. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.