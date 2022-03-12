Eastman Chemical (EMN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.76 on April 1st

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.76 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Eastman Chemical has increased its dividend by 7.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years. Eastman Chemical has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Eastman Chemical to earn $10.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.5%.

Shares of Eastman Chemical stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $130.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $119.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.08). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark K. Cox sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total value of $586,797.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,596 shares of company stock worth $3,645,887. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 19,396 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Eastman Chemical by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 231,955 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,046,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Titleist Asset Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on EMN shares. TheStreet raised Eastman Chemical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

