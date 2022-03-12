easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Posted by on Mar 12th, 2022

Shares of easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:EJTTF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $358.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Sunday, November 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of easyJet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd.

OTCMKTS:EJTTF opened at $6.07 on Friday. easyJet has a fifty-two week low of $6.07 and a fifty-two week high of $14.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42.

easyJet Company Profile (Get Rating)

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for easyJet (OTCMKTS:EJTTF)

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.