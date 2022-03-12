Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.82 Billion

Analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce $4.82 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.74 billion. Eaton reported sales of $4.69 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Eaton will report full year sales of $20.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.36 billion to $20.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $21.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.60 billion to $21.94 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho reduced their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Eaton from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Eaton from $189.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Eaton stock traded down $1.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.92. 1,350,025 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,214,838. The stock has a market cap of $58.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. Eaton has a twelve month low of $131.86 and a twelve month high of $175.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $157.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Eaton’s payout ratio is currently 56.93%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto purchased 243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eaton by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,615,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,871,515,000 after purchasing an additional 115,947 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $1,235,314,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,538,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,126,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,543 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,193,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $925,025,000 after acquiring an additional 109,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eaton by 7.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $603,886,000 after acquiring an additional 274,249 shares during the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

