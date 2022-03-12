Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 62,600 shares, an increase of 159.8% from the February 13th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSEAMERICAN:EIM opened at $11.72 on Friday. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $14.01.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0454 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd.
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed-ended investment fund. It has an objective of providing current income exempt from federal income tax including alternate minimum tax. The company was founded on August 30, 2002 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
