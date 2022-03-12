Ecolab Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Ecolab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 9th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.59.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.23.

ECL opened at $158.85 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $192.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.57. Ecolab has a fifty-two week low of $154.85 and a fifty-two week high of $238.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 133.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

