EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF) Short Interest Update

EDP Renováveis, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDRVF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 76,500 shares, a drop of 76.8% from the February 13th total of 329,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 765.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of EDP Renováveis in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $23.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of EDP Renováveis to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of EDP Renováveis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €23.50 ($25.54) price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of EDP Renováveis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.71.

Get EDP Renováveis alerts:

Shares of EDP Renováveis stock remained flat at $$23.40 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.20. EDP Renováveis has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $28.15.

EDP Renovaveis SA operates as a renewable energy company, which engages in the development, construction, and operation of wind farms and solar plants. The firm generates energy from renewable sources in several locations. It operates through the following geographical business segments: Europe, North America, and Brazil.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for EDP Renováveis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EDP Renováveis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.