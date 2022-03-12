Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by Legacy Bridge LLC

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Edwards Lifesciences makes up approximately 1.0% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 10,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.24, for a total transaction of $1,212,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,467 shares of company stock valued at $24,773,226 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. increased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

NYSE:EW opened at $103.45 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $112.33 and a 200-day moving average of $115.66. The company has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.28, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.15. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $131.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

