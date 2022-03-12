Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.240-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.260. The company issued revenue guidance of $230 million-$232 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.11 million.Elastic also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.420-$-0.380 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ESTC. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Elastic from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group downgraded Elastic from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $150.35.

Elastic stock traded down $7.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,862,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,625,425. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.78. Elastic has a 52-week low of $71.80 and a 52-week high of $189.84.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $223.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 33.83%. Elastic’s revenue was up 42.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $522,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at $6,982,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Elastic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Elastic by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,140,000 after buying an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open-source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured, Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack, Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash, and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

