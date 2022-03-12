Element Solutions (ESI) vs. Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

Element Solutions (NYSE: ESI – Get Rating) is one of 18 publicly-traded companies in the “Miscellaneous chemical products” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Element Solutions to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Element Solutions pays out 39.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.5% and pay out 45.0% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Element Solutions has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Element Solutions has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions’ rivals have a beta of 3.23, meaning that their average share price is 223% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

90.1% of Element Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.6% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of shares of all “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Element Solutions and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Element Solutions 0 3 4 0 2.57 Element Solutions Competitors 92 376 334 9 2.32

Element Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $19.04, suggesting a potential downside of 11.10%. As a group, “Miscellaneous chemical products” companies have a potential upside of 33.38%. Given Element Solutions’ rivals higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Element Solutions and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Element Solutions 8.47% 13.82% 6.99% Element Solutions Competitors 33.45% 11.35% 1.51%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Element Solutions and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Element Solutions $2.40 billion $203.30 million 26.12 Element Solutions Competitors $1.11 billion $8.55 million 8.52

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Element Solutions is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Element Solutions beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Element Solutions (Get Rating)

Element Solutions, Inc. engages in the formulation of chemical solutions that enhance the performance of products people use every day. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment focuses on the research and formulation of specialty chemicals and materials for all types of electronics hardware, from complex printed circuit board designs to new interconnection materials. The Industrial & Specialty segment comprises industrial solutions, graphic solutions, and energy solutions. The company was founded by Sir Martin E. Franklin on April 23, 2013 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.