Elizabeth Scripps Acquires 900 Shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Stock

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) major shareholder Elizabeth Scripps bought 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.75 per share, for a total transaction of $20,475.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NASDAQ SSP opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45 and a beta of 1.72. The E.W. Scripps Company has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.
E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $622.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.76 million. E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 5.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded E.W. Scripps from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.
E.W. Scripps Company Profile
The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.
