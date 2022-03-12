ElringKlinger (OTCMKTS:ELLRY) Trading 8% Higher

ElringKlinger AG (OTCMKTS:ELLRY – Get Rating) was up 8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 704 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.35.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ElringKlinger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.16.
ElringKlinger AG provides lightweight solutions, electromobility, sealing and shielding technology, tool technology and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment develops, manufactures, and sells products and assemblies destined for the automobile industry.
