Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Emerson Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EMR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $108.42.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Emerson Electric has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.29.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

