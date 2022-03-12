Empire (TSE:EMP.A) PT Raised to C$48.00

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Get Rating) had its target price increased by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$48.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on EMP.A. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Empire from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$45.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Empire from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Empire from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Empire presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$47.78.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$44.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.78. Empire has a 12 month low of C$36.20 and a 12 month high of C$45.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$39.41 and its 200 day moving average price is C$39.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 13th. Empire’s payout ratio is 21.13%.

In related news, Director Michael Bennett Medline acquired 8,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$37.39 per share, with a total value of C$300,033.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 76,644 shares in the company, valued at C$2,865,519.89.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

