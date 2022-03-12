Engine Media (CVE:GAME) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Engine Media Holdings, Inc. (CVE:GAME – Get Rating) shares fell 7.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.60. 8,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 13,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.05, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$37.99 million and a P/E ratio of -0.73.

Get Engine Media alerts:

Engine Media Company Profile (CVE:GAME)

Engine Media Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of gaming applications. It provides e-sport or sporting event or tournament services; offers content management system, video software, mobile applications, and e-sports data platform solutions; sources, creates, and places advertising campaigns that run-in company's network of publisher sites; and provides installation and website design services, as well as data analysis report delivery.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Engine Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engine Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.