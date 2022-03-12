Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ensign Energy Services Inc. (TSE:ESI – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$3.31.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TD Securities upgraded Ensign Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. ATB Capital lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James set a C$2.20 price target on Ensign Energy Services and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Ensign Energy Services from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd.

In other Ensign Energy Services news, Senior Officer Michael Gray sold 15,016 shares of Ensign Energy Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.24, for a total value of C$33,635.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$14,423.36.

TSE:ESI opened at C$2.85 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.98. The stock has a market cap of C$461.61 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. Ensign Energy Services has a 52 week low of C$1.00 and a 52 week high of C$3.14.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

