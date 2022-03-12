Enterprise Trust & Investment Co Sells 4,525 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Enterprise Trust & Investment Co lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 69,025 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 8.1% of Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the third quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% during the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. 69.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $280.07 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $229.35 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $300.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $311.10.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, with a total value of $502,316.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MSFT. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $363.00 price objective on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

