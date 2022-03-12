Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.300-$2.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36 billion-$1.39 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.36 billion.Envestnet also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.440-$0.450 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:ENV traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.86. 260,287 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,810. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 303.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96. Envestnet has a twelve month low of $64.70 and a twelve month high of $85.99.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. Envestnet had a net margin of 1.12% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Envestnet will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ENV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Envestnet from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.29.

In other news, President Stuart Depina sold 16,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.94, for a total transaction of $1,345,618.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $3,967,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 171,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 28,338 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth about $918,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 59.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 4,613 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through the following segments: Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

