Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enviva Inc. is a producer of industrial wood pellets, a renewable and sustainable energy source produced by aggregating a natural resource, wood fiber, and processing it into a transportable form, wood pellets. Enviva Inc., formerly known as Enviva Partners LP, is based in BETHESDA, Md. “

Get Enviva Partners alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a report on Friday, February 4th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Enviva Partners from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Enviva Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enviva Partners has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.29.

Shares of Enviva Partners stock opened at $76.71 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a one year low of $46.93 and a one year high of $80.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -105.08 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This is a boost from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Enviva Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -471.23%.

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total transaction of $37,817,467.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Riverstone Holdings LLC increased its stake in Enviva Partners by 104.6% in the fourth quarter. Riverstone Holdings LLC now owns 27,797,923 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,957,530,000 after purchasing an additional 14,211,548 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $13,971,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Enviva Partners by 47.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,502,000 after purchasing an additional 107,015 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,934,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enviva Partners in the third quarter valued at about $3,894,000.

About Enviva Partners (Get Rating)

Enviva, Inc engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Enviva Partners (EVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Enviva Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviva Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.