Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Bumble Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BMBL)

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Bumble in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bumble’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

BMBL has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James lowered their price target on Bumble from $48.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Bumble from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised Bumble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded Bumble from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Bumble from $55.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.41.

BMBL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52. Bumble has a fifty-two week low of $15.41 and a fifty-two week high of $74.80.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $208.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.18 million. Bumble had a net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 1.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bumble by 120.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Bumble during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Bumble by 405.4% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Bumble by 4,785.7% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Bumble during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis.

