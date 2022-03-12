Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for New York Mortgage Trust, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NYMT)

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. B. Riley also issued estimates for New York Mortgage Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Jonestrading lowered their price objective on New York Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on New York Mortgage Trust from $4.50 to $3.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded New York Mortgage Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of New York Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NYMT opened at $3.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.99. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 18.94, a current ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. New York Mortgage Trust has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $4.93.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 105.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 2,933 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 29.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 72,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 7.0% in the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 61,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

