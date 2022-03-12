Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Equity Commonwealth (NYSE:EQC – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Equity Commonwealth were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9,090.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Commonwealth by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 7,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Equity Commonwealth during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

EQC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Equity Commonwealth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE EQC opened at $26.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.39 and a beta of 0.17. Equity Commonwealth has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $29.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

Equity Commonwealth Profile

Equity Commonwealth operates as an internally managed and self-advised real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of office properties. The company was founded by Barry M. Portnoy on October 9, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

