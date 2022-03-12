Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.50.

ESPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESPR. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $28,208,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 6,386,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,903 shares during the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,579,000. Finally, Meditor Group Ltd lifted its position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 58.5% during the 4th quarter. Meditor Group Ltd now owns 4,468,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650,000 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESPR traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $4.74. 1,068,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,231,166. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.08 and its 200-day moving average is $7.50. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.28 and a one year high of $32.00.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $15.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.48 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($3.89) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Esperion Therapeutics will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

