Ethernity Chain Market Capitalization Hits $61.36 Million (ERN)

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 12th. Ethernity Chain has a market cap of $61.36 million and approximately $15.94 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethernity Chain has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Ethernity Chain coin can now be purchased for about $4.60 or 0.00011779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003620 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00033790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00105396 BTC.

Ethernity Chain Profile

Ethernity Chain (CRYPTO:ERN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,332,067 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

