Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

EVBG has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Everbridge from $100.00 to $40.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial cut Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet cut Everbridge from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $50.00 to $36.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, reduced their price objective on Everbridge from $200.00 to $178.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $27.81 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 0.85.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $102.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.10 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.51% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ajay Nigam sold 2,169 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.66, for a total transaction of $109,881.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.08 per share, for a total transaction of $670,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Everbridge in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2,757.1% in the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Everbridge by 71.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Everbridge by 1,466.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the period.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

