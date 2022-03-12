Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY) Short Interest Down 79.0% in February

Evolution AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EVVTY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 79.0% from the February 13th total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 124,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EVVTY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Evolution AB (publ) in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised Evolution AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Evolution AB (publ) stock traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.60. The stock had a trading volume of 34,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,658. Evolution AB has a fifty-two week low of $89.59 and a fifty-two week high of $201.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.04.

Evolution AB engages in the development, production, marketing and licensing business to business casino solutions to gaming operators. It provides live casino studios, land-based live casino, mobile live casino, and live casino for television. The company was founded by Richard Hadida, Jens von Bahr and Fredrik Osterberg in 2006 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

