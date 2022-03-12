Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.
In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Evolving Systems (Get Rating)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
