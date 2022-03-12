Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EVOL opened at $1.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.21. Evolving Systems has a fifty-two week low of $1.68 and a fifty-two week high of $5.63. The company has a market cap of $22.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.51 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, major shareholder Karen Singer acquired 162,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $292,179.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 371,281 shares of company stock valued at $676,662. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVOL. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolving Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 10,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Evolving Systems in the second quarter valued at $143,000. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

