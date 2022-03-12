Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 23,902 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Get Rating) by 104.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 23,902 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned about 0.08% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 54.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 399,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after buying an additional 21,441 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $630,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLI opened at $12.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $781.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.35. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $21.24.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

About Hollysys Automation Technologies

HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.

