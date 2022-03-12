Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Trims Stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC reduced its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WWE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $97,000. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth $234,000. 6 Meridian increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WWE stock opened at $56.60 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.81 and a 1-year high of $70.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57 and a beta of 1.26.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.24. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 16.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.54%.

Several research analysts have commented on WWE shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on World Wrestling Entertainment from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 4th. Benchmark lifted their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $68.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. TheStreet downgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.60.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, production and marketing of television and pay-per-view event programming and live events and the licensing and sale of consumer products featuring its brands. It operates through the following business segments: Digital Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products Division.

