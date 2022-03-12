Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Exicure, Inc. (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,740,000 shares, an increase of 211.9% from the February 13th total of 557,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.
In other Exicure news, major shareholder Gates Frontier, Llc sold 1,268,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.24, for a total transaction of $304,468.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 25.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 1,522.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 455,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 427,347 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 145.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 872,388 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exicure by 649.7% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 236,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 205,357 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new position in Exicure during the fourth quarter valued at $332,000. 40.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of Exicure stock opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.14 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.
About Exicure
Exicure, Inc develops therapeutics for immuno-oncology, genetic disorders and other indications based on its proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid. Its product pipeline include Cavrotolimod (AST-008) and XCUR-FXN. The company was founded by Chad A. Mirkin and Colby Shad Thaxton in June 2011 and is headquartered in Skokie, IL.
