Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 26,852 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.
Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,999,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 681,800 shares during the period.
About Cytokinetics (Get Rating)
Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).
