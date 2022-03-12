Fady Ibraham Malik Sells 26,852 Shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 26,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $1,015,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $37.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -13.25 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.53. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 305.72% and a negative return on equity of 149.21%. The business had revenue of $55.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 729.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Cytokinetics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $57.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.21.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYTK. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,262,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $474,017,000 after buying an additional 1,608,545 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,742,000. Artal Group S.A. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 1,300,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,462,000 after buying an additional 800,000 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,999,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 208.2% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,009,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,072,000 after buying an additional 681,800 shares during the period.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

