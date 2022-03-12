Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 92.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $48,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HUM. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,515,867,000 after acquiring an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 411.2% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,007,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,170,226,000 after buying an additional 2,418,848 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Humana by 0.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,590,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,008,129,000 after buying an additional 11,466 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 4.5% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,615,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $628,791,000 after buying an additional 69,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 36.6% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,044,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,287,000 after buying an additional 279,480 shares in the last quarter. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Humana alerts:

NYSE HUM opened at $426.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.95. Humana Inc. has a 1 year low of $351.20 and a 1 year high of $475.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $412.50 and its 200 day moving average is $424.90.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $21.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.28 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 3.53%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.30) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 24.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Humana’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.35%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HUM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Humana from $540.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Humana from $528.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Humana from $529.00 to $452.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Humana from $418.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $484.36.

About Humana (Get Rating)

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.