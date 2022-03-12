Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Acquires 85 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider David S. Goone sold 36,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total transaction of $4,937,681.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.95, for a total value of $246,012.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,224 shares of company stock valued at $10,274,477 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ICE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $164.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.80.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $126.36 on Friday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.04 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 18.38%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

