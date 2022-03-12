Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,334,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $203,368,000 after buying an additional 2,024,902 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,939,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,303,000 after acquiring an additional 131,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,513,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,059,000 after acquiring an additional 17,566 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,418,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,214,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,676,000 after acquiring an additional 117,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.88 billion, a PE ratio of 96.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.60. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 12.84%. The firm had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

AMH has been the subject of several recent research reports. KeyCorp initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $43.50 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.73.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

