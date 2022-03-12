Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,038 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned about 0.16% of Farmland Partners worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Farmland Partners by 334,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,036 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Farmland Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $127,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Farmland Partners by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 14,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE FPI opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $448.65 million, a PE ratio of -56.96 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.96.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

