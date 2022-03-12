FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Clear Street Markets LLC

Clear Street Markets LLC cut its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 57.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,226 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,254 shares during the quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 151 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FedEx by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 213 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in FedEx by 1,321.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $299.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a $336.00 price target on FedEx in a report on Monday, December 20th. Cowen increased their price target on FedEx from $283.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on FedEx from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.36.

Shares of FedEx stock traded down $6.10 on Friday, reaching $213.18. 2,341,719 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,363,592. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $237.80 and a 200 day moving average of $241.83. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $199.03 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $56.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 EPS. Analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.53%.

FedEx declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

