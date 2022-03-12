Financial Survey: Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) versus Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT)

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) and Vivid Seats (NASDAQ:SEAT – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.4% of Genius Sports shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.2% of Vivid Seats shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genius Sports and Vivid Seats, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genius Sports 0 1 8 0 2.89 Vivid Seats 0 1 6 0 2.86

Genius Sports currently has a consensus target price of $20.89, indicating a potential upside of 364.20%. Vivid Seats has a consensus target price of $15.50, indicating a potential upside of 51.07%. Given Genius Sports’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Genius Sports is more favorable than Vivid Seats.

Volatility and Risk

Genius Sports has a beta of 1.94, suggesting that its stock price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vivid Seats has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its stock price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genius Sports and Vivid Seats’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genius Sports $114.62 million 7.82 -$54.53 million N/A N/A Vivid Seats N/A N/A -$17.62 million N/A N/A

Vivid Seats has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Genius Sports.

Profitability

This table compares Genius Sports and Vivid Seats’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genius Sports N/A -68.49% -33.62% Vivid Seats N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genius Sports beats Vivid Seats on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genius Sports (Get Rating)

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services. The company also provides live sports data collection; pre-game and in-game odds feeds; risk management services, including customer profiling, monitoring of incoming bets, automated acceptance and rejection of bets, and limit setting; live streaming services; creation, delivery, and measurement services for personalized online marketing campaigns; and fan engagement widgets for digital publishers that offer live game statistics and betting-related content. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, United Kingdom.

About Vivid Seats (Get Rating)

Horizon Acquisition Corporation is a blank check company incorporated for the purpose of effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. While the company may pursue an initial business combination target in any industry, it currently intends to concentrate its efforts in identifying businesses in the financial services industry, with a focus on differentiated financial services and financial services-adjacent platforms.

