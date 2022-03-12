First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,321 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.08% of First Financial Bancorp. worth $1,740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 709,916 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,840,000 after acquiring an additional 355,319 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,707,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 3,068.7% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 150,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,519,000 after acquiring an additional 145,580 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,687,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Financial Bancorp. by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 234,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after buying an additional 58,671 shares in the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FFBC opened at $24.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Financial Bancorp. has a 52-week low of $21.25 and a 52-week high of $26.83.

First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter. First Financial Bancorp. had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The company had revenue of $156.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that First Financial Bancorp. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. First Financial Bancorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.19%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Financial Bancorp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

First Financial Bancorp operates as a bank holding company. The firm operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, financial and other related activities. It operates through the following business lines: Commercial, Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, Wealth Management, Investment Commercial Real Estate, and Commercial Finance.

