First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (FEO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 on March 31st

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund (NYSE:FEO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

NYSE:FEO traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 31,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,873. First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $15.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund in the 4th quarter worth $455,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 339,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 26,494 shares during the period.

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunity Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of global emerging countries. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

