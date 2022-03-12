First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 28,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.94.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.
