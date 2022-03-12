First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Short Interest Update

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 72.9% from the February 13th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $34.10. 28,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,997. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.54. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $1.861 per share. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FAAR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 345.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 60,506 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 241,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,960,000 after acquiring an additional 56,747 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 161.9% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 54,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 228,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,994,000 after acquiring an additional 40,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 542,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,619,000 after acquiring an additional 30,841 shares during the last quarter.

