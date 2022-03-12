First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) Short Interest Down 56.5% in February

First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 56.5% from the February 13th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

DALI traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $28.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.92. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.68 and a fifty-two week high of $29.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.41%. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF by 16.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period.

