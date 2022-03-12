First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA) to Issue $0.32 Quarterly Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FFA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.315 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has raised its dividend by 3.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.24. 14,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,970. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $18.01 and a 52-week high of $22.16.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 13.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 24.2% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 270,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 25,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 0.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,367,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,779,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Chartwell Investment Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

