First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Short Interest Update

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 3,600.0% from the February 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:FKU opened at $37.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.74. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $35.47 and a one year high of $46.32.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.344 per share. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%.
