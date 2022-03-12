FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Update

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 112,900 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the February 13th total of 54,200 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 84,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $0.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.05. 103,188 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 98,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $155.03 and its 200-day moving average is $178.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FirstService has a 1-year low of $130.90 and a 1-year high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 18.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 23.86%.

FSV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded FirstService from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.40.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in FirstService by 24.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,149,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,304,000 after acquiring an additional 421,424 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of FirstService during the fourth quarter worth $77,626,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in FirstService by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,021,000 after purchasing an additional 298,130 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 486.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 311,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,227,000 after acquiring an additional 258,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in FirstService by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 573,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,475,000 after buying an additional 181,397 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

