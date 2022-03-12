FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $34.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.
