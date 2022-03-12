FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET) Short Interest Update

FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund (NASDAQ:ASET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 251.4% from the February 13th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ASET opened at $33.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $33.51. FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund has a 12-month low of $30.90 and a 12-month high of $34.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.364 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 12.6% in the third quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 19,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund in the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 28.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Real Assets Allocation Index Fund by 2,250.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 14,425 shares during the period.

