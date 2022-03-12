FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.

FONR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FONAR by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hikari Tsushin Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FONAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of FONAR by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 15,201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.

