FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FONAR in a research note on Thursday. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock.
FONR opened at $17.33 on Wednesday. FONAR has a fifty-two week low of $14.24 and a fifty-two week high of $20.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.13 and a quick ratio of 7.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $113.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.85.
About FONAR (Get Rating)
FONAR Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of magnetic resonance imaging scanners. It operates through the Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment and Management of Diagnostic Imaging Center segments. The Manufacturing and Servicing of Medical Equipment segment promotes its product, Fonar Upright MRI.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FONAR (FONR)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
Receive News & Ratings for FONAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FONAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.