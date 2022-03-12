Foran Mining (CVE:FOM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.49

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$2.49 and traded as low as C$2.35. Foran Mining shares last traded at C$2.59, with a volume of 273,474 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on FOM. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foran Mining in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Foran Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$3.25 price target on Foran Mining and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Foran Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.75.

The stock has a market cap of C$589.75 million and a P/E ratio of -83.00. The company has a quick ratio of 10.39, a current ratio of 10.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.42.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and advancement of mineral properties in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property comprising 38 claims that covers an area of 20,907 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

