Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors stock opened at $22.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.52 and a 200-day moving average of $26.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -15.77 and a beta of 1.94. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a 52-week low of $20.90 and a 52-week high of $34.79.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.52) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FTAI. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,971,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,925,000 after purchasing an additional 2,701,192 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,044,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,899,000 after buying an additional 877,056 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,266,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,912,000 after purchasing an additional 652,955 shares during the period. Caspian Capital LP purchased a new position in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,591,000. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 15.8% during the third quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 2,786,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,717,000 after buying an additional 380,037 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

